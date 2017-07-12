Japan's JXTG resumes normal operations at Kiire terminal after quake

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Oil refiner JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp resumed normal operations at its Kiire storage terminal in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon following an earthquake earlier in the day.

JXTG, which had halted loading one coastal crude tanker with crude shortly after the quake hit around midday on Tuesday, had resumed normal loading operation by around 3:15 p.m. (0615 GMT)after confirming there were no irregularities to oil tanks, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

JXTG sometimes transports crude from various oil producers to Kiire via large tankers and unloads oil into the facility's tanks. Then the company blends the crude depending on the needs of its refineries and ships the oil in smaller vessels.

Tuesday's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)