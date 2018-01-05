FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to combine crude loading programmes
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 5, 2018 / 7:18 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to combine crude loading programmes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu have started work to integrate the so-called loading programmes through which they purchase crude, Idemitsu’s CEO said

* The two companies expect to finish this loading integration in the second-half of 2018, Idemitsu CEO Takashi Tsukioka told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event to mark the New Year

* Idemitsu said last month that it and Showa Shell would combine management of their key businesses, pursuing a merger bitterly opposed by a core investor - Idemitsu’s founding family

* Japan’s second- and fourth-biggest refiners by sales aim to win over Idemitsu’s founding family by showing successful examples of “synergies” between the two companies, Tsukioka said

* He added that Idemitsu was “not considering taking forceful measures for integration without gaining the founding family’s understanding” ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.