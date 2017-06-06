Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.

The Nikkei ended down 1 percent at 19,979.90, moving away from Friday's high of 20,239.81, which was its loftiest since August 2015.

U.S. stocks edged down on Monday, and a stronger currency also weighed on Japanese shares.

The dollar dropped 0.7 percent to 109.69 yen, swooning to six-week lows despite wide market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting.

The broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 1,596.44, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.9 percent to 14,235.25.