FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese stocks slip before Fed; but miners, shippers rise
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 12, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

Japanese stocks slip before Fed; but miners, shippers rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei slipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as investors turned cautious ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3 percent to 22,866.17, after traversing positive and negative territory. The broader Topix eked out a marginal gain, rising 0.1 percent to 1,815.08.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in its two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday. Investors are now looking for clues on its policy plans for next year.

Large cap stocks fell, with KDDI Corp and Fanuc Corp shedding 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

But mining and shipping shares gained, with Inpex Corp soaring 3.5 percent, Mitsui OSK Lines surging 1.9 percent and Kawasaki Kisen advancing 1.5 percent.

Shippers’ gains were supported after the Baltic dry index of freight charges rose overnight to its highest level since January 2014.

Banking, securities and insurance stocks were also in demand. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.3 percent, Nomura Holdings gained 1.2 percent and Dai-ichi Life Holdings was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.