FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei inches up, crude rally lifts oil-related shares
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 27, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

Nikkei inches up, crude rally lifts oil-related shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average inched up on Wednesday, with a rally in crude prices supporting oil-related shares.

The Nikkei ended 0.08 percent higher at 22,911.21.

With crude prices reaching 2-1/2-year highs, Inpex Corp , an oil and natural gas producer, added 2.3 percent.

Offshore oil drilling company Japan Drilling Co rose 2.1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co advanced 3.3 percent. Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co gained 2.6 percent.

Ship builder Kawasaki Heavy Industries advanced 7.9 percent after announcing that it would post an extraordinary loss of 13 billion yen ($114.75 million) from the termination of an offshore construction agreement with a Norwegian company.

While the termination would incur losses, the announcement was greeted positively as the offshore construction project was seen to have been burdening Kawasaki Heavy with extra costs.

Cryptocurrency-related shares gained after a sharp rebound by bitcoin.

Internet provider GMO Internet Inc, which is engaged in the “mining” of bitcoin, rose 3.1 percent.

Remixpoint Inc, an operator of virtual currency trading post services, gained 5 percent.

Of Tokyo’s 33 subindexes, 26 were in positive territory, led by mining and oil and coal products.

Trade is slowing as the year draws to a close with the volume of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section at 981 million shares versus the daily average of 1.62 billion over the past 30 days.

The broader Topix was 0.15 percent higher at 1,829.79. ($1 = 113.2900 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.