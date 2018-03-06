Nikkei rises to end 4-day losing run; exporter and steel shares bounce

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to snap a four-day losing run after Wall Street shares rallied overnight, with the dollar’s bounce lifting exporter shares.

The Nikkei ended the day up 1.79 percent at 21,417.76.

The index’s four-day run of losses reflected a slump in global risk sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminium last week.

Equity markets rebounded, however, as fears of a global trade war ebbed somewhat as expectations rose that Trump would back down from imposing the tariffs.

Japan’s big car exporters were supported by the dollar’s rebound versus the yen.

Honda Motor Co rose 1.6 percent, Toyota Motor Corp gained 1 percent and Suzuki Motor Corp climbed 2.4 percent.

Panasonic Corp gained 1.1 percent and Tokyo Electron added 2.85 percent.

Steel shares also rose, with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal advancing 1 percent and JFE Holdings gaining 1.16 percent.

The largest percentage gainer in the Nikkei index was Japan Steel Works Ltd, which rose 9.05 percent.

There were 201 advancers on the index against 19 decliners.

The broader Topix was 1.27 percent higher at 1,716.30.

The dollar was at 106.205 yen, having recovered from a 15-month low of 105.240 plumbed on Friday. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Eric Meijer)