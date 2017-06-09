FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 9, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 2 months ago

June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.