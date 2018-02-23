FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 23, 2018 / 2:34 AM / a day ago

Nikkei edges up, supported by gains in defensive stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Friday morning, with most sectors advancing as sentiment improved after fears of more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes receded, with defensive stocks such as construction and utilities outperforming.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 21,791.68 in midmorning trade. For the week, the benchmark index was up 0.4 percent.

Construction companies Kajima Corp and Taisei Corp climbed 2.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, and Tokyo Electric Power Co rose 1.8 percent.

Mining stocks also gained, with Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration both surging 2.0 percent after oil prices rose to two-week highs.

Exporters were mixed. Some investors hesitated to take positions, on caution the U.S. share market could see volatility again.

The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,753.98. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.