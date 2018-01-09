FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits fresh 26-year high; Fast Retailing soars
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 9, 2018 / 2:30 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei hits fresh 26-year high; Fast Retailing soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a 26-year high on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street during a Japanese holiday and as a weaker yen lifted investors’ appetite for risk.

In midmorning trade, the Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 23,818.01 after hitting as high as 23,952.61 earlier, its highest since November 1991. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Fast Retailing Co rose 2.3 percent after the clothing company said on Friday that its same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 18.1 percent in December on the year. Fast Retailing contributed a hefty 25 positive points to the Nikkei index, the biggest contributor.

Chip making equipment manufacturers and electronic components makers outperformed, with Tokyo Electron rising 1.7 percent and TDK Corp adding 1.2 percent.

Elsewhere, paper stocks lost ground, with Oji Holdings shedding 1.4 percent and Nippon Paper Industries skidding 0.2 percent.

The broader Topix was 0.2 percent higher at 1,884.15 after touching 1,895.26, a level not seen since June 1991.

Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.