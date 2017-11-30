FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to 3-week high; financial stocks advance
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 30, 2017 / 6:41 AM / a day ago

Nikkei rises to 3-week high; financial stocks advance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a three-week high on Thursday as gains by financial stocks offset weakness in tech shares following a drop by their U.S. counterparts overnight.

The Nikkei, which was down part of the day, ended 0.6 percent higher at 22,724.96. The broader Topix advanced 0.3 percent to 1,792.08.

Trading was heavy, with 2.4 billion shares changing hands, the most in three weeks. Turnover also hit a three-week high of 4.5 trillion yen ($40.12 billion).

Hopes that the Bank Of Japan may buy exchange-traded funds helped sentiment, traders said.

Banking shares gained, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group both adding 1.6 percent. Nomura Holdings soared 3.0 percent and Daiwa Securities Group advanced 1.4 percent.

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd slipped 1.1 percent, electronics products maker Panasonic Corp shed 1.3 percent and Hitachi Ltd declined 1.0 percent.

Overnight, the Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks. ($1 = 112.1700 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.