January 15, 2018 / 1:58 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei tracks global equity surge, but weak dollar caps gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average tracked a rise in global equities and advanced on Monday, although the dollar’s weakening against the yen capped gains.

At 0145 GMT, the Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 23,728.69, on track to have its first session of gains in four days.

SoftBank Group Corp rose as much as 5.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the telecoms conglomerate plans to list its mobile-phone business this year in an initial public offering.

Of Tokyo’s 33 subindexes, 26 were in positive territory, led by mining and securities.

The broader Topix added 0.55 percent to 1,886.45.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
