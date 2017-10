TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Topix index scaled more than two-year highs on Thursday morning, boosted by gains on Wall Street and a largely steady dollar-yen rate.

The Topix Stock Price Index rose 0.3 percent to 1,642.56 in midmorning trade, the best level since August 2015.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 19,912.91. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)