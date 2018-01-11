FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco says U.S. court rejects lawsuit against it over Fukushima
January 11, 2018 / 9:04 AM / 2 days ago

Tepco says U.S. court rejects lawsuit against it over Fukushima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings :

* Says the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California rejected a lawsuit seeking compensation for Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster as the court does not have jurisdiction on the case

* Says 157 individuals such as the crew on U.S. aircraft carrier had filed the lawsuit last August against the company claiming physical, mental and economic damage from radiation exposure and sought creation of a fund of at least $5 billion

* Says the ruling leaves room for the plaintiffs to file new lawsuit against the company

* Says ruling would have no impact on its business earnings (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

