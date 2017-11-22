FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 22, 2017 / 8:18 AM / a day ago

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Philippine Sea with 11 crew and passengers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy transport plane carrying 11 people crashed in waters southeast of Japan’s Okinawa island on Wednesday as it flew to the aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Seventh Fleet said.

“USS Ronald Reagan is conducting search and rescue operations. The cause of the crash is not yet known,” it said in a press release.

Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters the U.S. Navy had informed him that the crash in the Philippine Sea may have been a result of engine trouble.

The propeller powered transport plane, a C-2 Greyhound, carries personnel, mail and other cargo from mainland bases to carriers operating at sea.

The aircraft has been in operation for more than five decades and is due to be replaced by the long-range tilt-rotor Osprey aircraft. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.