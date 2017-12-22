FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell see around $70 mln in cost savings by March
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 22, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 4 days ago

Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell see around $70 mln in cost savings by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Japanese refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Friday they expect to cost cuts by 8 billion yen ($71 million) in the first year of their business alliance that started last April

* That comes after Japan’s second- and fourth-biggest refiners said on Wednesday they would form an office next spring with a staff of about 300 to manage crude oil purchases, refining and sales, seeking to cut costs by 30 billion yen ($266 million) over three years

* Their integration has been bitterly opposed by Idemitsu’s founding family ($1 = 113.4100 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.