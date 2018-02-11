JB Hi-Fi says first half profit rises 37 pct

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd said half-yearly net profit rose 37 percent as the firm successfully protected its turf in an intensifying online retailing war in its key market.

Net profit was A$151.7 million ($118.37 million)for the six months ended Dec. 31, the company said on Monday, compared with A$110.4 million a year ago.

JB Hi-Fi declared an interim dividend of 86 Australian cents per share, up from 72 Australian cents last year. ($1 = 1.2816 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye)