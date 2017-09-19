Brazil's JBS threatens to sue bank after remarks about CEO change

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA has threatened legal action against BNDES in an official after the state development bank’s chief executive officer made remarks about the board meeting that appointed a new CEO at the meatpacker.

Paulo Rabello de Castro said on Monday the meatpacker’s decision to replace jailed CEO Wesley Batista with his father José Batista Sobrinho was a sign of “deviousness” and should be investigated. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)