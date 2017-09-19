FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's JBS threatens to sue bank after remarks about CEO change
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 19, 2017 / 6:41 PM / a month ago

Brazil's JBS threatens to sue bank after remarks about CEO change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA has threatened legal action against BNDES in an official after the state development bank’s chief executive officer made remarks about the board meeting that appointed a new CEO at the meatpacker.

Paulo Rabello de Castro said on Monday the meatpacker’s decision to replace jailed CEO Wesley Batista with his father José Batista Sobrinho was a sign of “deviousness” and should be investigated. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.