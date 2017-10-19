FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil court releases J&F, JBS owners' assets blocked in criminal probe
October 19, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil court releases J&F, JBS owners' assets blocked in criminal probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    BRASÍLIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal appeals
court on Thursday granted an injunction releasing assets
belonging to the Batista brothers, owners of the world's largest
meatpacker JBS SA           , said Ticiano Figueiredo, a lawyer
representing the defendants.
    A spokeswoman at the appeals court did not immediately reply
to a request for comment. On Oct. 6, a federal judge blocked 1.6
billion reais ($504 million) belonging to 21 people and
companies linked to J&F Investimentos, the holding company of
the Batista family.              The asset freeze was meant to
cover potential future losses stemming from financial operations
between the companies of the group and the Brazilian state
development bank BNDES, which are being investigated. 
  ($1 = 3.1738 reais)

 (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

