Brazil court releases J&F, JBS owners' assets blocked in criminal probe

BRASÍLIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal appeals court on Thursday granted an injunction releasing assets belonging to the Batista brothers, owners of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA , said Ticiano Figueiredo, a lawyer representing the defendants. A spokeswoman at the appeals court did not immediately reply to a request for comment. On Oct. 6, a federal judge blocked 1.6 billion reais ($504 million) belonging to 21 people and companies linked to J&F Investimentos, the holding company of the Batista family. The asset freeze was meant to cover potential future losses stemming from financial operations between the companies of the group and the Brazilian state development bank BNDES, which are being investigated. ($1 = 3.1738 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)