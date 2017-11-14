FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's J&F makes first payment under leniency deal
November 14, 2017 / 10:50 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Brazil's J&F makes first payment under leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company J&F, which controls the world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA, has made its first payment of a fine agreed under a leniency deal with federal prosecutors, the press office for the prosecutors office said on Tuesday.

J&F made a deposit of 50 million reais ($15.09 million) on Nov. 8, on a total fine of 10.3 billion reais it agreed to pay as part of the deal, in which it admitted to having paid bribes to dozens of politicians.

The company will have more than 20 years to pay the total amount.

$1 = 3.3132 reais Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira

