2 months ago
UPDATE 1-JBS says Pilgrim's Pride stake not for sale
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 7, 2017 / 6:34 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-JBS says Pilgrim's Pride stake not for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on Pilgrim's Pride, background)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat packer JBS SA's core U.S. assets, including its majority stake in Pilgrim's Pride Corp, are not for sale, the company said on Wednesday, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations.

U.S. chicken company Pilgrim's Pride is critical to JBS' long-term strategy of pursuing business opportunities that reduce volatility and enhance margins, JBS said in a statement.

"No core assets at JBS USA, or any other part of the world, are candidates for sale," the statement said.

The agreement to sell Argentine operations to Minerva SA , announced on Tuesday, was the first by JBS, the world's largest meat packer, since its founders admitted to paying bribes to Brazilian politicians in exchange for favors in a scandal that threatens to topple President Michel Temer.

The $300 million transaction, expected to close in July, also involves the sale of JBS plants in Paraguay and Uruguay to Minerva.

Last month, J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of JBS, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

