2 days ago
Brazil's JBS to release earnings without auditing report
August 12, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 2 days ago

Brazil's JBS to release earnings without auditing report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS on Friday said it will release results for the second quarter on Monday without an auditing report.

In a filing to Brazil's market regulator, the company said that the auditing report will only be concluded when a leniency deal closed by J&F, its controlling shareholder, is approved by Brazilian prosecutors. JBS said earnings of its subsidiaries abroad such as JBS USA and Moy Park will be released with auditing reports. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

