SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meat packer, will book a 2.3 billion real ($704 million) charge in the third quarter as a result of joining a tax renegotiation program.

In a Tuesday securities filing, JBS said it decided to include 4.2 billion reais worth of tax debt in a refinancing program known as PERT. The move will generate savings worth 1.1 billion reais, the filing said. ($1 = 3.2660 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely)