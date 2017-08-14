Brazil's JBS misses estimates as financial expenses soar

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA reported net income of 309.8 million reais ($97.16 million) in the second quarter, below a consensus estimate of 603 million reais, reflecting higher net financial expenses and the challenges faced by its Brazilian and South American divisions, according to a statement on Monday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, came in at 3.7 billion reais, above a consensus estimate of 3.4 billion reais, reflecting the good results of its United States, Australia and Canadian operations. ($1 = 3.1884 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)