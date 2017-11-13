FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's JBS posts 3rd-qtr profit, misses consensus
November 13, 2017 / 11:49 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Brazil's JBS posts 3rd-qtr profit, misses consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, posted an unaudited net profit of 323 million reais ($98.50 million) in the third quarter, compared to 887 million reais in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

The result missed analysts’ consensus estimate of a net profit of 1.53 billion reais. JBS reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 4.31 billion reais, above analysts’ consensus forecast of 3.9 billion reais.

$1 = 3.2793 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Alberto Alerigi, editing by G Crosse

