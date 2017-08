July 24 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc named Jeffrey Davis as its chief financial officer, effective Monday.

Davis most recently served as the CFO of Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants.

J.C. Penney's CFO Edward Record, who joined the company as its finance chief in March 2014, stepped down from his role earlier this month. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)