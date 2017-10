Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc slashed its 2017 earnings forecast on Friday, saying it sold off stagnant inventory by discounting heavily.

The company’s shares fell 6 percent in premarket trading.

J.C. Penney cut its forecast for 2017 adjusted earnings to 2 cents to 8 cents per share from 40 cents to 65 cents. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)