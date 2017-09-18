FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JCDecaux subsidiary loses appeal over Paris street furniture concession
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2017 / 2:39 PM / a month ago

JCDecaux subsidiary loses appeal over Paris street furniture concession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France’s highest administrative court on Monday upheld a lower court’s decision to cancel the concession for advertising on public benches and seats in Paris held by Somupi, a subsidiary of JCDecaux.

Somupi, which is 66 percent owned by JCDecaux and 34 percent by Publicis, was stripped of the concession in April after a complaint filed by two competitors, Clear Channel France and Exterion Media France.

JCDecaux said at the time it considered its offer consistent with local advertising regulations.

JCDecaux on Monday declined to comment. Paris city hall officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Rodriguez; Editing by Richard Lough)

