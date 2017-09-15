FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JD.com, Thai retailer Central Group form $500 mln e-commerce JV
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 15, 2017 / 3:16 AM / in a month

JD.com, Thai retailer Central Group form $500 mln e-commerce JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc and top Thai retailer Central Group will form a $500 million joint venture in e-commerce and financial technology, the companies said, as China’s second biggest e-commerce company seeks to boost its presence in Southeast Asia.

The tie-up will help JD.com expand its overseas business beyond Indonesia to take on rivals Alibaba Group Holding and Amazon in Southeast Asia, where they are ramping up services such as a quick delivery in Singapore.

“Working with Thailand’s strongest retail conglomerate, with a massive shopping mall and department store network, gives us a huge competitive advantage as we expand further into Southeast Asia,” JD.com CEO Richard Liu said in a statement.

Reuters reported in August JD.com was in advanced talks for the joint venture. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.