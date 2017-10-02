FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal
October 2, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in 17 days

Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Metro Inc, Canada’s third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

Metro Inc, which had last week said it was in talks to buy Jean Coutu, offered C$24.50 per share for the Varennes, Québec-based company.

Jean Coutu operates drugstores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario, and it acquired a generic drug maker in 2007. Metro operates more than 600 food stores across Canada.

BMO Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets were the financial advisers to Metro and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP its legal counsel.

National Bank Financial Inc was the financial adviser for Jean Coutu and Stikeman Elliott LLP was its legal counsel. ($1 = 1.2515 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

