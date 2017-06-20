FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. investment bank Jefferies' profit rises 29 pct
June 20, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-U.S. investment bank Jefferies' profit rises 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to June 20 from June 19)

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong revenue from its investment banking business.

Net income attributable to Jefferies Group rose to $69.8 million in the second quarter ended May 31, from $53.9 million a year earlier.

Investment banking revenue jumped 39 percent to $351.9 million.

New York-based Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp , traditionally kicks off the earnings reporting season for investment banks, and its results are viewed as an indicator of how big Wall Street banks are performing. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

