FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jefferies Group profit rises 3 pct on investment banking boost
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 19, 2017 / 11:57 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Jefferies Group profit rises 3 pct on investment banking boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC said on Tuesday its profit rose 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by its investment banking business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $90 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $87.2 million a year ago.

Net revenue, which excludes interest expense, jumped 10.9 percent to $822.6 million. reut.rs/2BeNSqe

The results from New York-based Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, are considered an indicator of the performance of big Wall Street banks. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.