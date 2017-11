Nov 16 (Reuters) - Jianpu Technology Inc, a China-based online financial-planning platform, priced its American depository shares at $8.00 apiece, below the previously outlined $8.50 to $10.50 range.

The offering of 22.5 million ADSs raised $180 million.

The company’s shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “JT”.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley led the transaction. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)