5 days ago
Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power
August 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 days ago

Losses narrow at India's Jindal Steel and Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, said its first-quarter loss narrowed from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

It reported a loss of 3.87 billion rupees ($61 million) for the April-June quarter, compared with a loss of 10.82 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2vB7C3W)

Analysts on average had expected the steelmaker to make a loss of 4.33 billion rupees in the first quarter of this financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 63.6370 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue and Susan Fenton

