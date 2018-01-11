Retailer John Lewis says Christmas sales rise but pressure on margins increases

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis said on Thursday that sales over the busy Christmas trading period rose but margin pressure intensified, and said that volatile trading would continue over the next twelve months.

John Lewis Partnership, which runs John Lewis department stores and supermarket chain Waitrose, said gross sales rose 2.5 percent to 1.96 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) in the six weeks to December 30 compared to the same period in 2016. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)