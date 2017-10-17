FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J reports 11.9 pct fall in quarterly profit
October 17, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 4 days ago

J&J reports 11.9 pct fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson, which completed its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion in June, reported a 11.9 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs rose.

The company’s net earnings fell to $3.76 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the third quarter from $4.27 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

However, the diversified healthcare company’s sales rose 10.3 percent to $19.65 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
