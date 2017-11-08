FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnston Press says Custos Group requisition is invalid
November 8, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

Johnston Press says Custos Group requisition is invalid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc said on Wednesday requisition notice from Custos Group AS, a shareholder with more than 5 percent stake, seeking a general meeting was “invalid”.

JPR, which publishes the Scotsman newspaper, said if the board receives a valid requisition request, the proposed resolution would be put to shareholders.

Custos Group on Tuesday sought a shareholder meeting to oust interim Chairman Camilla Rhodes and resolutions to remove Rhodes and Michael Butterworth as directors. It said it would push for the appointment of Scotland’s former nationalist first minister, Alex Salmond, as the publisher’s chairman. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

