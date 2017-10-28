FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank Group 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent
October 28, 2017 / 3:11 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank Group 9-month net profit drops 2.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘loans’ in second paragraph)

AMMAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jordan’s largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Saturday January-September net profit fell 2.8 percent to $601 million year on year.

Total loans rose 6 percent to $25 billion at end-September and deposits were unchanged at $33.6 billion.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions and owner of 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank ANB, gave no third quarter figures.

CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said the loan-to-deposit ratio was 69.1 percent.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet

