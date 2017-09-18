MOVES-JPMorgan hires Amazon exec for retail 'customer experience'

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Marbue Brown, an Amazon.com Inc quality control veteran, to oversee customer experiences with Chase branches, digital sites, mobile apps and call centers, the bank said on Monday.

Brown joins from Amazon, where he was head of ‘Customer Experience Andon Cord’, a program based on a Toyota method of empowering workers to stop production lines for quality issues, according to a memo from Thasunda Duckett, chief executive of JPMorgan’s consumer bank and Brown’s new boss.

At Amazon, Brown’s unit looked for items for sale that “systematically cause a bad customer experience,” according to Duckett’s memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Brown, who will be head of Customer Experience for Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, has also worked at Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and Telcordia Technologies Inc. (Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)