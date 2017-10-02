FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management bolsters Global Insurance Solutions arm
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 2, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 17 days ago

MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management bolsters Global Insurance Solutions arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase and Co said it appointed Mark Oldcorn as head of International Insurance Solutions.

Oldcorn earlier served as EMEA head of Insurance Asset Management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management branch.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Insurance Solutions Group also appointed Charles Matterson as the head of UK Insurance Solutions and Jinglun Yao as an associate within the Institutional Strategy and Analytics team.

Matterson was earlier client director for UK and U.S. insurance investors at Schroders Plc.

Oldcorn, Matterson and Yao will be based in London and start with immediate effect.

Oldcorn will report to James Peagam, head of Global Insurance Solutions and North America Institutional. (Reporting by Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.