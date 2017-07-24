CORRECTED-Julius Baer assets under management up 6 pct to 355 bln Sfr in H1

(Corrects net profit rise to 0.4 pct, paragraph 3)

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Assets under management at Julius Baer grew by 6 percent to 355 billion Swiss francs ($375.18 billion) in the first six months of 2017, the Swiss private bank said on Monday, roughly in line with analysts' estimates.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of five analysts was for the assets managed by Zurich-based Baer to grow to 358 billion francs.

Adjusted net income unexpectedly rose by 0.4 percent year on year to 404 million francs, ahead of the poll forecast for 373 million francs.

"We are extremely pleased to see the initial returns on last year's significant investments already being reflected in a record half-year adjusted net profit," Chief Executive Boris Collardi said in a statement.