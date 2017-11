Nov 29 (Reuters) - Finnish company Nokia is in talks to buy Juniper Networks Inc, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The offer would value the U.S. network equipment company at around $16 billion, CNBC said, citing one of the sources.

Juniper had a market capitalization of around $11.26 billion as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)