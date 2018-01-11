FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jupiter Fund Management Q4 assets up 3.7 pct on market gains, inflows
January 11, 2018 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Jupiter Fund Management Q4 assets up 3.7 pct on market gains, inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said on Thursday that its total assets rose 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows of new money.

Assets under management at the end of December were 50.2 billion pounds ($67.72 billion), it said in a statement, up from 48.4 billion pounds at the end of September.

Market and currency gains added 1.2 billion pounds and net inflows a further 570 million pounds, including into its Absolute Return, Fixed Income and Multi Asset strategies, it said. ($1 = 0.7412 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

