Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct​
October 11, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in 8 days

Jupiter Fund Management third quarter assets up 3 pct​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday that positive net inflows and investment returns in the third quarter had helped total assets rise 3 percent to 48.4 billion pounds ($63.86 billion).

Jupiter said total net inflows were 1.3 billion pounds, of which 1.2 billion pounds was added to its mutual funds, the company said in a statement, boosted primarily by demand for its fixed income funds.

$1 = 0.7579 pounds Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Simon Jessop

