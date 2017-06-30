FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TPG-led group to invest $437 mln in S.Korean Kakao's taxi-hailing unit
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 30, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a month ago

TPG-led group to invest $437 mln in S.Korean Kakao's taxi-hailing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest chat app service provider Kakao Corp and TPG said on Friday a consortium led by the private equity firm agreed to invest 500 billion won ($436.88 million) in Kakao's new taxi-hailing service unit.

The newly spun-off unit, to be called Kakao Mobility, will provide Kakao's existing taxi-hailing, designated driver and navigation services as well as introduce new services such as parking, the firms said in a joint statement. ($1 = 1,144.4700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.