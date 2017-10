Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern, the fourth-largest U.S. railroad, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by year-over-year growth from all of its six business units and increased rail car volumes.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based railroad posted third-quarter net income of $130 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, up from $121 million, or $1.12 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)