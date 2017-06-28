FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Kaspersky Lab says FBI agents interview some U.S. employees
June 28, 2017 / 4:53 PM / a month ago

Russia's Kaspersky Lab says FBI agents interview some U.S. employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats.

The company disclosed the interviews in an email.

FBI agents visited the homes of several U.S. employees of Moscow-based Kaspersky this week as part of an ongoing agency probe of the company's operations, according to two sources familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the investigation. (Reporting by Joseph Menn, Dustin Volz, Mark Hosenball and Jim Finkle; Editing by Tom Brown)

