2 months ago
Kaspersky files antitrust complaints against Microsoft in Europe
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 6, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 2 months ago

Kaspersky files antitrust complaints against Microsoft in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kaspersky contends that Microsoft is abusing its market dominance to crowd out independent anti-virus software makers, pushing Windows 10 users towards its own Windows Defender software, and creating obstacles to others entering the market.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alistair Smout

