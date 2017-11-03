Kyrgyzstan reverses Kaz Minerals mine suspension

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Copper miner Kaz Minerals said on Friday that Kyrgyzstan had reversed a suspension of operations at its Bozymchak mine which had been imposed a day earlier.

The mine had resumed full production, it said in a statement.

Kaz Minerals had said on Thursday that the government of Kyrgyzstan had suspended operations at the Bozymchak mine for three months, adding it did not know why.

However, a source familiar with the situation pointed to political disputes between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)