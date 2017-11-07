Kazakhstan to consider $721 mln bailout request from RBK Bank

ASTANA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank will consider a 240 billion tenge (about $721 million) capital injection request from local lender Bank RBK and plans other moves to help it, the regulator said on Tuesday.

As part of the bailout, RBK Bank, the Central Asian nation’s ninth-biggest lender, will also transfer 600 billion tenge ($1.8 billion) in bad loans to a special purpose vehicle, central bank chairman Daniyar Akishev told reporters, without clarifying who will finance the deal. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)