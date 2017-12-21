FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNY Mellon freezes $22 bln of Kazakhstan assets - source
#Bonds News
December 21, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 5 days ago

BNY Mellon freezes $22 bln of Kazakhstan assets - source

ALMATY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of New York Mellon has frozen $22 billion in Kazakhstan’s oil-generated National Fund’s assets over a lawsuit launched by Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati and his companies against the Kazakh government, a source familiar with the case said on Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s National Bank has in turn filed a lawsuit against BNY Mellon. A British court is due to deliver a judgment on that case on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

Kazakhstan’s central bank and justice ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olzhas Ayuezov; Writing by Olzhas Ayuezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
